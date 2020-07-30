Potlatchdeltic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 831 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.