PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Trading Up 6.3% on Earnings Beat

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.42, approximately 355,077 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 37,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGX shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

