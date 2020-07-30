Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRNB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $927,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,004 shares of company stock worth $4,518,387. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.