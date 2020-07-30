Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 600,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.