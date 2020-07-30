ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of DIG opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $274.50.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

