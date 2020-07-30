PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $156.39.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

About PSP Swiss Property

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.