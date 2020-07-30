Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $383,959. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

