Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

TTWO opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

