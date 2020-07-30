Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Increased by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $902,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,670.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,454 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,820. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,268,000 after purchasing an additional 239,484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

