Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

