Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OCFC stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $965.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

