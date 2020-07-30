Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected second-quarter. However the year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings and revenues was concerning. Management noted that base testing volume declined because of the pandemic and was partially offset by increased COVID-19 testing. On a positive note, the company is strongly expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity. Cumulatively, Quest Diagnostics has delivered nearly 20% of all the testing included in this country. Meanwhile, revenue per requisition improved 15.2% primarily driven by reimbursement for COVID-19 molecular testing. A positive demography and strong balance sheet are added benefits. It has also re-established a sturdy 2020 outlook taking into account the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

