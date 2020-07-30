Randolph Co Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,547.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

