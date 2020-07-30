Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.24

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.24 and traded as low as $140.00. Rank Group shares last traded at $141.20, with a volume of 57,426 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.24.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

