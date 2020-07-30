Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,353 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 36,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

