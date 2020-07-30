Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.75. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $582,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.