Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

REVG opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.