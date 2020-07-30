Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 724,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 659,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,051,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

