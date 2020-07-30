Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 722,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.