Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 85.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,536,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,054,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,480 shares of company stock worth $7,607,812. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

