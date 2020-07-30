Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $2.56. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

