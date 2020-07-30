Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Msci by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Msci by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,726,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.44.

MSCI opened at $383.02 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

