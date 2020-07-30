Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 206,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 722,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,081,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

