Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $71,214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.27, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.