Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of RFDI opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.