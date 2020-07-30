Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,485 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Newmark Group worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

