Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 85,283 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 695,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

