Raymond James Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $13.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Altius Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATUSF stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

