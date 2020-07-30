Raymond James Raises Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target to $45.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Optiva from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

RKNEF stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Optiva has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

