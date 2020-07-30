RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

In other RealReal news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $216,287.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 343,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $4,206,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,848,957 shares of company stock worth $23,696,514. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.