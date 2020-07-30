Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.30. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGRNF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

