Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & PCM Fund (NASDAQ:PCM)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM Fund has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and PCM Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 3.04 $30.84 million $1.52 6.53 PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PCM Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and PCM Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 4.38% 9.68% 4.99% PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and PCM Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 3 0 2.50 PCM Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than PCM Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. PCM Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of PCM Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCM Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats PCM Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on top down stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclay's CMBS Investment Grade Index. PCM Fund Inc was formed on September 2, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

