RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of RLI opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.31. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RLI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after buying an additional 132,030 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after buying an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RLI by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

