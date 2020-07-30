Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 79.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $418,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of BOX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.30. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

