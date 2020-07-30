Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,211 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $277.67. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

