Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 5,882 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Lindsay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

