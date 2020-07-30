Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 98,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 129.65, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.