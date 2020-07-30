Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,475 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE SC opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

