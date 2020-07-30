Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $77,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

FWONK stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.