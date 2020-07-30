Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,668,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640,977 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 572,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

WCN opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

