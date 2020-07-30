Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $200.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.06. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,505.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.10.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

