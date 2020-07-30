Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $292,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

