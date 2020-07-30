Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,164,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Perficient by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 311,134 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Perficient by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 183,701 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Perficient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 193,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

