Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $172,680,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 448,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,348,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $433.37 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

