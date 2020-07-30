Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

