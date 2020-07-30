Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.97.

NYSE:DT opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,813,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,689,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,709,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,682,132. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

