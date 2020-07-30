Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,602 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,421,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

