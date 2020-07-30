Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,371 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,525 shares of company stock worth $20,349,186 in the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

