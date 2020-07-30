Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 142.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 200.0% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 271,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

