Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 1,764 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $320.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.11. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.